Second arrest for shooting that led to Amber Alert in Haralson County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Haralson County
James Benjamin Hefner (Haralson County Sheriff's Office)

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Haralson County that sparked a statewide Amber Alert for a 4-year-old boy earlier this month.

James Benjamin Hefner, 40, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm by convicted felon. 

4-YEAR-OLD HARLASON COUNTY BOY SUBJECT OF AMBER ALERT FOUND SAFE, MOTHER IN CUSTODY

According to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, Anitritte Boyd Dobbs went to the home of her estranged husband, Lee Dobbs, with Hefner around 6 a.m. on Feb. 4. A struggle took place and Lee Dobbs was shot. The young child was taken from the home on Bethlehem Church Road after the shooting. 

Anitritte Boyd Dobbs (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Investigators used video evidence to identify Hefner. Deputies started searching for him last Friday. After it was discovered Hefner left the county, US Marshals Office was asked to assist.

Marshals took Hefner into custody in Calhoun County Alabama.

Hefner was booked into the Haralson County Detention Center 

