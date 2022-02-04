Expand / Collapse search
Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old Haralson County boy

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:28AM
Haralson County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Brayden Dobbs (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy out of Haralson County after officials say he was taken from his home following a shooting. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 4-year-old Brayden Dobbs was last seen around 6 a.m. in the county.

Police believe Brayden is traveling with Anitritte Boyd Dobbs, his mother, and may be in a black Dodge Charger or a Chevy Tahoe with the license plate RIL7846.

Anitritte Boyd Dobbs (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

According to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, Anitritte Boyd Dobbs went to the home of her estranged husband, Lee Dobbs, with an unknown male. A struggle took place and Lee Dobbs was shot. The child was taken from the home on Bethlehem Church Road after the shooting. 

Investigators say they are pulling video evidence and hope to have the unknown male identified soon. 

Anitritte Boyd Dobbs is a 42-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes, she is 5’2" tall and weighs 165 pounds. 

If you have any information that could help investigators find Brayden, please call 911 immediately.

