Search underway in Coosa River for missing man

The search is underway in Floyd County for a man who may have drowned in the Coosa River.

According to Georgia's Department of Natural Resources, a 38-year-old man was fishing with two other individuals when their bass boat began to take on water late Friday morning.

All three attempted to swim to the river's bank, but only two got out of the river.

Georgia game wardens, Rome City Fire, FLoyd County EMA, Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Floyd County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol have been working to search the area.

The river was searched until 9 p.m. Friday and resumed at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

No other information is being released at this time.

MAP OF COOSA RIVER