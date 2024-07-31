Expand / Collapse search
Search for man last seen leaving Midtown Atlanta hospital intensifies

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 31, 2024 11:25pm EDT
Missing Persons
Joey Coleman

ATLANTA - Authorities are searching for a 66-year-old man who was last seen leaving a Midtown hospital on Sunday. 

Joey Coleman, 66, left Emory Midtown Hospital at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Atlanta Police Department. 

He was last seen wearing a red jacket, black tank-top, blue pants, yellow socks, and black shoes. 

Coleman has been diagnosed with dementia. 

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235. 