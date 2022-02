article

Police in Decatur said they have found a non-verbal teen who was previously reported missing.

Lily Sherwood was last seen on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. walking near the intersection of West Hill Street and South McDonough Street, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Lily was found a little before 8:45 p.m., police say

Police said Lily was safe.

