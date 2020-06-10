Search for missing 91-year-old McDonough man

article

Police in McDonough are searching for a missing 91-year-old man last seen early Wednesday evening.

Thomas Solomon was last seen around 5 p.m., police said. He may be driving his 2008 champagne Chevrolet Silverado with Georgia plate CIL7439.

Police said Thomas was supposed to be headed to the Tractor Supply Store located at 1565 Highway 81 East in McDonough or 1515 Luck Street in Griffin.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.