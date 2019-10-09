Search for missing 57-year-old Braselton man

Police in Braselton are searching for a missing 57-year-old man. The state has since activated a Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.

Jeffrey Steven Helms was last seen on Oct. 3 near the Dairy Queen on Highway 53, according to the Braselton Police Department.

Jeffery Steven Helms (Braselton Police Department / Supplied)

Authorities said Helms has been diagnosed with dementia among other medical issues.

Helms is described by police as being 5-feet-9 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with hazel eyes, and black hair.

He may be driving a 2000 white Chevy S-10 with Georgia tag PWR2786, according to police.

Anyone who sees Helms is asked to call 911 immediately or the Jackson County 911 center at 706-367-1911.