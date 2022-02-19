Search for missing 12-year-old Decatur boy

article

Police in DeKalb County are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Devuantae Penn was last seen Saturday near the 2900 block of Panthersville Road in Decatur, the DeKalb County Police Department said.

Penn is described by police as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with black sweats.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department SVU at 770-724-7610.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____