Search for missing 12-year-old Decatur boy
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Devuantae Penn was last seen Saturday near the 2900 block of Panthersville Road in Decatur, the DeKalb County Police Department said.
Penn is described by police as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with black sweats.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department SVU at 770-724-7610.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement
_____