NIH chief Jay Bhattacharya tapped to temporarily lead CDC
ATLANTA - The National Institutes of Health director is reportedly taking on a second high-profile position, filling a leadership void at the nation’s top public health agency.
What we know:
According to the New York Times, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya has been tapped to temporarily lead the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as acting director, in addition to his responsibilities as NIH director. The Times cited a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, as President Donald Trump has not publicly announced the change.
Dr. Bhattacharya is a former Stanford University professor and health economist who notably criticized COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns and vaccine policies.
The backstory:
The CDC has undergone turbulent leadership changes during Trump’s second term, with former director Susan Monarez the latest to be ousted just a month after assuming the role.
Monarez testified before a Senate committee that she was fired for refusing to approve changes to the childhood vaccination schedule without evidence to support them.
Dr. Bhattacharya will replace Jim O’Neill, a former investor, who has been serving as the acting director in the interim.
What's next:
The Senate must confirm a new CDC director before a permanent replacement can be made.
What we don't know:
The Trump administration has not confirmed the change.
