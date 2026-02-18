Expand / Collapse search

NIH chief Jay Bhattacharya tapped to temporarily lead CDC

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 18, 2026 10:04pm EST
The Brief

    • National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya has reportedly been tapped to temporarily lead the CDC.
    • Dr. Bhattacharya will replace interim Acting Director Jim O'Neill.
    • The Trump administration has not confirmed the change.

ATLANTA - The National Institutes of Health director is reportedly taking on a second high-profile position, filling a leadership void at the nation’s top public health agency. 

What we know:

According to the New York Times, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya has been tapped to temporarily lead the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as acting director, in addition to his responsibilities as NIH director. The Times cited a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, as President Donald Trump has not publicly announced the change.

Dr. Bhattacharya is a former Stanford University professor and health economist who notably criticized COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns and vaccine policies. 

The backstory:

The CDC has undergone turbulent leadership changes during Trump’s second term, with former director Susan Monarez the latest to be ousted just a month after assuming the role.

Monarez testified before a Senate committee that she was fired for refusing to approve changes to the childhood vaccination schedule without evidence to support them.

Dr. Bhattacharya will replace Jim O’Neill, a former investor, who has been serving as the acting director in the interim. 

What's next:

The Senate must confirm a new CDC director before a permanent replacement can be made. 

What we don't know:

The Trump administration has not confirmed the change. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from The New York Times and prior FOX 5 reporting. The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

