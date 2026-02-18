NIH chief Jay Bhattacharya tapped to temporarily lead CDC

article

The Brief National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya has reportedly been tapped to temporarily lead the CDC. Dr. Bhattacharya will replace interim Acting Director Jim O'Neill. The Trump administration has not confirmed the change.



The National Institutes of Health director is reportedly taking on a second high-profile position, filling a leadership void at the nation’s top public health agency.

What we know:

According to the New York Times, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya has been tapped to temporarily lead the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as acting director, in addition to his responsibilities as NIH director. The Times cited a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, as President Donald Trump has not publicly announced the change.

Dr. Bhattacharya is a former Stanford University professor and health economist who notably criticized COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns and vaccine policies.

The backstory:

The CDC has undergone turbulent leadership changes during Trump’s second term, with former director Susan Monarez the latest to be ousted just a month after assuming the role.

Monarez testified before a Senate committee that she was fired for refusing to approve changes to the childhood vaccination schedule without evidence to support them.

Dr. Bhattacharya will replace Jim O’Neill, a former investor, who has been serving as the acting director in the interim.

What's next:

The Senate must confirm a new CDC director before a permanent replacement can be made.

What we don't know:

The Trump administration has not confirmed the change.

