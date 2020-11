article

Police in Cobb County said they have located a missing 10-year-old boy and that he is safe.

Gabriel “Gabe” Dannenberry was last seen in the area of Heartleaf Drive in the Pickett's Glen subdivision in Acworth, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Police said just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Gabe was found safe.

Details surrounding his disappearance or his being found has not been released.