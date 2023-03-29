Search for man with gun near high school in Douglas County leads to shooting

article

A young man is in the hospital after being shot by Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies late Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they were called to investigate a report of a man with a gun at a Special Olympics event at New Manchester High School around 11 a.m.

During the investigation, deputies were led to a home on Ferncrest Place, which is not far from the high school.

A man came outside of the home and began firing his gun, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies returned fire and the man was injured.

It is not clear at this time if the man on Ferncrest Place is the same person who was spotted at the school.

The Sheriff's Office were unable to give an update on the health status of the man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.

The high school was placed on lockdown for about a couple of hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WATCH THE PRESS BRIEFING



