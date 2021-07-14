Search for gunman after shooting at Decatur business

An argument led to a shooting at a Decatur business on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 2600 block of East College Avenue just before 2 p.m. Decatur police said officers were called out to a report of a person shot.

Investigators said the argument started in the driveway of the business, but when the victim went inside, the suspect followed and shot them.

The suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle, police said.

Police are describing the suspect as a Black man between 5-feet-8-inches and 5-feet-9-inches tall, with a medium build, wearing a gray hoodie, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information should contact Inv. Lindsey at 678-553-6628 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-Tips (8477).

