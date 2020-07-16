Search for 4 suspect involved in 7 crimes targeting Coweta County churches

Churches in Coweta County are being targeted by crooks and investigators believe it is because the coronavirus pandemic is keeping churchgoers at home.

Burglaries, mail thefts, and an arson are just some of the crimes taking place since the start of the year. At least seven different incidents.

Investigators say they have images of a man they want to talk to for breaking into at least two Coweta County church. In those, the burglar made off with sound equipment and musical instruments among other items.

Authorities have now released photos of four cars wanted in connection to some of the crimes.

The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office also is seeking information about an arson earlier this year at the Turin Church of God and Christ, located at 1 Schoolhouse Road in Turin.

Anyone with information about these crimes should call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.