Investigators release photo of car connected to thefts at 3 Coweta County churches

Deputies in Coweta County are on high alert after three separate church thefts.

A surveillance camera captured the man driving a newer black BMW M5 believed to have dark rims at one of the churches. Investigators released that photo in hopes someone will recognize it.

That car is connected to alleged thefts at three different Coweta County churches. It was caught on surveillance video at Faith Bible Church on May 29. A church leader said the driver stole mail out of the mailbox. They do not yet know what was taken, but it could have been offering money in there. That would not be unusual, they said.

Another church, just down the road on Highway 34 in Sharpsburg is Go Church.

The third church is also nearby; Cornerstone United Methodist Church on State Road 154.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of that car.

Here is a bit good news that came out of my conversation with folks over at Faith Bible Church. They plan to have worship service together this Sunday for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Anyone with information on that car or the driver is asked to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.