Gwinnett County issues plea to drivers starting Saturday: 'Please stay off the road'

The Brief Gwinnett County is under a local state of emergency to mobilize resources for a significant winter weather event. Officials urge residents to stay off roads to allow emergency crews and salt spreaders to operate safely. Five county warming stations open Saturday at 4:30 p.m., providing meals, heat, and electronic charging for residents.



Gwinnett County officials issued a local state of emergency Friday, mobilizing all branches of government ahead of a "significant weather event" expected to bring hazardous ice and dangerous travel conditions to the region this weekend.

The declaration, signed by Chairwoman Nicole Love-Hendrickson following a state executive order, allows the county to fast-track resources and coordinate with state and federal partners.

"Currently, conditions could create hazardous roads, dangerous travel conditions, and possible power outages," Hendrickson said. "This is not new for us. We know how to step up in situations like this. We know how to mobilize."

'Please stay off the road'

What they're saying:

The recurring plea from every county official at Friday's briefing was for residents to stay off the roads. Transportation Director Edgardo Aponte said crews began brining bridges and major roadways at 7 a.m. and will continue through the weekend.

"Please stay off the road," Aponte said. "That's the best thing that we all can do so that... our staff can get to the places that we need to get to address those incidents."

Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure announced the activation of an alternate 911 center at the Bay Creek precinct in Grayson to ensure continuity of operations. To keep emergency lines open, the county has established a non-emergency line for storm-related issues at 770-513-5700, or residents can text 470-636-9202.

Warming stations and shelter

What you can do:

Five warming stations will open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, and are expected to remain open until at least 9:30 a.m. Monday. Community Services Director Lindsey Jorstad said the locations will provide meals and a place to charge electronics:

Best Friend Park Gymnasium (Norcross)

Buford Senior Center (Buford)

Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road (Snellville)

Lawrenceville Senior Center (Lawrenceville)

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building (Duluth)

Additionally, the Gwinnett County Jail lobby at 2900 University Parkway remains open 24 hours a day as a warming location. Residents needing help accessing resources can call 770-822-8850.

Home and fire safety

Dig deeper:

Water Resources Director Rebecca Shelton urged residents to protect their plumbing as temperatures dip below 32 degrees.

"What that means is to drip a faucet to keep the water moving," Shelton said. "If you have faucets that are on an outside wall in a kitchen or a bathroom, open those cupboards, let some of the heat from your house get to those pipes."

Fire Chief Fred Ceifus warned against the dangers of carbon monoxide and fire hazards during power outages. "Make sure if you're using generators, you're not bringing them inside of your home," Ceifus said, also cautioning against using grills or camp stoves indoors for warmth.

Officials also reminded residents to bring pets indoors and check on vulnerable neighbors, particularly seniors and those living with disabilities.