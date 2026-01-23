DeKalb mobilizes 12,500 tons of salt and sand for weekend ice storm

The Brief DeKalb County has declared a state of emergency, closing all non-essential government buildings through the weekend. Officials urge residents to stay off roads to allow crews to treat surfaces with 12,500 tons of salt and sand. Four emergency warming centers are opening, with van pickups starting at 7 a.m. Saturday to protect vulnerable residents.



DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson issued an executive order calling for a state of emergency Friday as the county braces for a winter storm expected to bring freezing rain and dangerous road conditions this weekend.

The order triggers a full mobilization of county resources and mandates the closure of all non-essential government buildings, including libraries and recreation centers, through the weekend.

"It’s always better to over-prepare than to find yourself not prepared," Cochran-Johnson said during a press briefing. "The safety of our residents, our employees, and everyone who lives, works, and travels through DeKalb County is the most important thing to us at this time."

What to expect on the road

What we know:

Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate Saturday afternoon, with icy rain and freezing temperatures peaking Saturday evening into Sunday. Dr. Clare Avery, director of the DeKalb Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), urged residents to complete preparations Friday.

Roads and Drainage Director Peggy Allen said crews are already pre-treating primary routes, hospitals, and police stations. The county has stockpiled more than 2,500 tons of salt, 10,000 tons of sand, and 50 tons of calcium chloride.

"We began preparing for this ice storm immediately following last year's ice storm," Allen said.

Public Works Director Robert Gordon added that fleet management has a full inventory of tire chains for emergency vehicles. "Our motto at Fleet is we keep DeKalb rolling, but we don’t want you rolling," Gordon said. "We prefer you to stay at home."

Emergency services during ice storm

Dig deeper:

Public Safety Director Darno Fulham reminded residents to use 911 only for true emergencies. He noted that during previous storms, emergency responses were often delayed by stranded cars blocking the path of first responders.

Fulham also issued a warning regarding home safety: "We are responding to calls because of generators being used inside of homes or in garages. They need to be at least 20 feet away from the home."

Officials also reminded residents to:

Bring pets inside.

Keep faucets dripping to prevent pipes from bursting.

Ensure mobile devices are fully charged.

Warming centers and transportation

What you can do:

The county is activating four warming centers to protect unhoused and vulnerable residents:

The Exchange on Columbia Drive

Frontline Response on Gresham Road

St. Vincent DePaul on Chamblee Tucker Road

Torrey Grant Recreation Center on Parkdale Drive

Terry Tucker, CEO of Frontline Response, said transport vans will begin pickups at 7 a.m. Saturday. "We really advise people to try to get there as soon as possible because after this initial pickup... we will not be able to have our van fleets out on the road," Tucker said. Residents requiring emergency transport after the cutoff should call 404-334-3610.

Government meeting goes virtual

What's next:

Commissioner Shakira Johnson announced that Monday’s FAB committee meeting and Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting will both be held virtually out of caution.

Updates will be posted regularly to the county website at www.dekalbcountyga.gov.