Why a quarter inch of ice can snap power lines: Douglas County EMA director explains

The Brief A quarter-inch of ice adds 500 pounds to power lines, significantly increasing the risk of widespread outages. Officials urge residents to stay off roads as ice accumulation will cause treacherous conditions and slower emergency responses. Residents should drip faucets to prevent burst pipes and keep generators outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.



Meteorologist officials have upgraded an incoming winter weather system to an ice storm, prompting Douglas County leadership to finalize emergency response plans as hazardous conditions approach.

‘Ice weighs more than water’

What they're saying:

James Queen, of the Douglas County Emergency Management Agency, said the National Weather Service upgraded the event's status at 1 p.m. Friday. The change triggered a 2 p.m. briefing with county leaders to coordinate operations for what is expected to be a dangerous weekend.

"We'll go over what the county's response is going to look like, what DOT has planned, what the sheriff's department, the Douglasville Police Department, as well as the fire department, what their operations are going like with a change in the weather," Queen said.

The shift from a general winter weather event to an ice storm carries significant weight—literally. Queen noted that ice accumulation poses a far greater threat to infrastructure than snow or rain.

"Ice weighs more than water. So, once it starts building up on trees and on power lines, it's gonna bring those down," Queen said. "We are looking at, Georgia Power said that, I think it was a quarter inch of ice weighs, will put 500 pounds extra on a power line."

The weight of the ice combined with forecasted 20 to 30 mph wind gusts is expected to cause power outages across the region.

Roadway safety

The Department of Transportation has salt and sand trucks prepared to treat bridges and major highways at the first sign of ice. However, Queen warned that secondary roads may take longer to reach, making travel treacherous.

"The roads are going be icy. It's going to affect how everything happens," Queen said. "Some responses may be slower, especially for medical call type things. We have to look out for our responders' safety just as much as we do the citizens."

How to prepare

Emergency officials are urging residents to take the storm seriously and offered the following tips for the weekend:

Stay off the roads: Officials emphasize that there will be "nothing but ice" and residents should remain home.

Prevent frozen pipes: Leave faucets dripping to avoid busted pipes.

Generator safety: Keep all generators outside to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Report outages correctly: If power is lost, call the power company directly. "Don't call 911. They're not gonna be able to help you with your power," Queen said.

Despite the upgraded severity of the storm, Queen said the county is ready. "We're always prepared for whichever event happens to come. We spend a lot of time planning and exercising all of this," he said.