Coweta County church burglar caught on camera

The suspect appears to be dressed more for a backyard barbecue than a burglary. He was wearing a Hawaiian print shirt, blue jeans rolled up at the ankles, and sandals.

Burglary suspect

FOX 5 News has obtained surveillance video of the suspect wanted for breaking into Northside Baptist Church on Highway 29 in Coweta County. It’s the fourth time that a church has been targeted in Coweta County in the past few weeks.

The video shows a side door to the church was unfortunately left unlocked, when the burglary suspect tried the door last Friday, June 5.

Northside Baptist Church in Coweta County

The man got away with a mobile device, a tablet.

Three other Coweta County churches have also been hit recently by a thief stealing mail from their mailboxes. Some of that stolen mail included donations. They are looking for a man in a dark BMW M5 that has black rims. It’s not clear that these crimes are connected to the church burglary.



Suspect vehicle wanted in the theft of mail from there Coweta County churches.

Investigators are asking churches to be vigilant about their security with possibly two criminals targeting houses of worship in Coweta County.

Anyone with information should call the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.