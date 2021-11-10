Missing 3-year-old returned safely, father still on the run, Clayton police say

article

A missing 3-year-old boy is back home with his mother after he was taken at gunpoint by the child’s biological father, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Kashief Brooks, 17, did not have permission to have 3-year-old J'Shawn Winn, police said. Brooks took the young child during an altercation with his mother at a townhome off Tigris Court, according to investigators.

Police made contact with Brooks who said he would return the child, he did not do so immediately. The child’s mother told investigators she does not believe the child is in any danger.

As of Thursday morning, Winn was returned safely to his mother.

Winn is described as being 3-feet tall, weighing about 40 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Spiderman shirt, gray and black sweat pants, and no shoes.

Brooks has still not been located. Police have taken out warrants for his arrest including charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Brooks is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550. Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.

