Search for 2 men wanted in connection to half-dozen car break-ins

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men accused of breaking into seven cars.

Authorities have issued warrants for the arrests of Semaj Carr and Devontae Carr.

Semaj Carr (Spalding County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

They're both charged with seven counts of entering autos.

Devontae Carr (Spalding County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

Anyone with information on where they could be is asked to call the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office