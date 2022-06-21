Search continues for NW Atlanta gas station armed robber, police say

article

Atlanta Police Department officials are searching for a man who they say robbed an individual at gunpoint at a gas station about a month ago.

Officials say the incident happened on Saturday, May 21, 2022, around 7:50 p.m. at the Exxon gas station on Joseph E Boone Blvd NW.

According to investigators, the victim was approached by the suspect before robbing him at gunpoint.

Flyer presented by the Atlanta Police Department of a man who they say is wanted for robbing someone at gunpoint at a gas station.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

The Atlanta Police Department released a video on Tuesday from the day of the incident of the alleged robber approaching a vehicle and hanging around the gas station.

The suspected robber was caught on surveillance wearing a white Chicago Bulls jersey with the number "23" on it.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

A reward of up to $5 thousand dollars for the arrest and indictment of the suspect is available for those that are eligible, authorities said.