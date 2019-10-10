Search continues for missing Douglas County man

Deputies in Douglas County continue their search for a missing 39-year-old man last seen in August.

Terry Walker was last seen walking away from the emergency room at Atlanta Medical Center on August 23, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said he has a diminished mental capacity.

Terry Walker (Supplied)

Walker does not have a photo, ID, Wallet, Cash, or vehicle. He is described by deputies as being 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts, and brown house shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.