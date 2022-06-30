Police seek identity of University Ave SW armed robbery suspect

article

Atlanta police turn to the public to help identify a man who they say committed armed robbery at an Atlanta food mart.

Officers say the incident happened on Friday at the McDaniel Food Mart on University Ave SW.

Video surveillance was released on Thursday of the suspect on the day of the incident firing shots to the ground, then forcing the victim off to the side.

The victim was mending a coin game in the store when the suspect robbed him and took money from the machines and cash register, authorities said.

The man is described by officers as wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and armed with a handgun.

Atlanta police search for armed man who they say took money from the coin game machines and cash register at a store on University Ave SW. (Atlanta Police Department)

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at 404-577-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $2000 is being offered to those eligible for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.