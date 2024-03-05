Scoring some spring break 'Air'-time at Alpharetta attraction

If you’re anything like the Good Day Atlanta team, you’re already making your spring break plans. And if you’re scheduling a staycation with the kids this year, we found a new spot that’s heavy on the "air time"…but easy on the air miles.

We’re talking about Adventure Air Sports, the new family entertainment center in Alpharetta where you’ll find trampolines, basketball, racing slides, and a ninja obstacle course all under one roof. If the name sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen our hilarious (and exhausting!) mornings at the Kennesaw location. But as soon as we heard about the new Alpharetta spot — located in the same complex as The Cooler — we knew we needed to book a morning there to check it out.

Adventure Air Sports Alpharetta is located at 10800 Davis Drive, and regular hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays. Mondays and Tuesdays are open for private access only. For more information on the facility and the activities available inside, click here.