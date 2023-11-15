Scooter rider dies after being struck by MARTA bus in Midtown Atlanta

article

Police in Atlanta are investigating after a person riding a scooter was struck and killed by a MARTA bus.

It happened at the Arts Center MARTA Station located at 1255 W. Peachtree St. NE, just north of 15th Street NE.

West Peachtree was shut down immediately in front of the MARTA station as police investigated the scene.

Atlanta police are investigating a collision between a MARTA bus and a pedestrian. Nov. 15, 2023. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Few details were available as the incident remains under investigation.

FOX 5 crews saw the scooter and a stopped bus at the entrance to the bus loop.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.