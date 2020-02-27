Schools in Georgia planning for possible coronavirus outbreak

So far, there have been no reported cases in Georgia, but that is not stopping the State Department of Public Health and school districts across the state from planning for the worst now. This comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the country’s first case of the virus without a known source.

DPH Commissioner Kathleen Toomey states, “We urge Georgians to prepare for hurricanes or flooding or take measures to prevent flu, so preparing for an outbreak of COVID-19 is no different.” The letter goes to explain the DPH is making sure all agencies involved will have the resources needed to respond if there is an outbreak.

Schools across Georgia are warning parents to keep their children at home if they are sick or exhibit any symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. Many school systems in metro Atlanta have sent out letters parents about their plan for coronavirus.

FOX 5 Atlanta obtained a document which contains the state’s pandemic planning for Georgia’s public schools. The 84-page document lays out some guidance tips for school systems if faced in a potential crisis.

Parents in Cobb County said they are happy school districts are being proactive. Some say there is a fear of the unknown but add they have confidence in the school system and state officials to keep the public and their children safe.