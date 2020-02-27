Atlanta 'business as usual' despite coronavirus concerns

The threat over a potential coronavirus outbreak has many businesses worried, but for the Atlanta Visitor and Convention Bureau, it is business as usual.

Thursday morning the president and CEO of the organization said unless something changes, they will continue to do the same thing they always have done.

While business in Atlanta is continuing on as normal, fears over the coronavirus has sent the stock market plunging yet another day. The Dow Jones closed down more than 1,100 points on Thursday.

It is down around 10 percent from last week’s record high.

The industries taking the hardest hit are food and beverage and travel as people opt to stay home.

Other countries have opted to not be all business-as-usual. Several towns in Italy are under lockdown and at least two Iranian officials have tested positive for the virus.

Saudi Arabia also announced it would block foreigners from traveling to the country to visit the Islamic Holy City of Mecca.

