School list released for Georgia Promise Scholarship program

The Brief Thousands of Georgia parents can soon apply for a $6,500 scholarship to pay for private school tuition or home school expenses under the Georgia Promise Scholarship. State officials released a list of more than 400 eligible schools including more than 30 Atlanta Public Schools, more than 40 schools in DeKalb County, 22 in Clayton County, 16 in Gwinnett County, 9 in Fulton County and 8 in Cobb County. The first application window opens March 1.



Hundreds of thousands of Georgia parents can soon apply for a $6,500 scholarship to pay for private school tuition or home school expenses under the Georgia Promise Scholarship.

State officials released a full list of eligible schools

The program was established into law by the Georgia General Assembly last year. More than 400 schools statewide are now eligible for the scholarship.

The list of eligible schools includes more than 30 Atlanta Public Schools, more than 40 schools in DeKalb County, 22 in Clayton County, 16 in Gwinnett County, 9 in Fulton County and 8 in Cobb County.

The backstory:

The law caps funding for the program at $144 million which pays for more than 22,000 vouchers.

Last year, a ruling by the body overseeing the program opened it up to even more Georgians -- more than 1 in 5 students in the state qualify.

If too many parents apply, the money would be prioritized to families making less than four times the federal poverty level, which is about $100,000 for a family of three. If too many still apply, a lottery would determine who gets the cash.

Who qualifies for the program?

What we know:

Students who qualify must either have attended a public school for two consecutive semesters or must be a kindergartner about to enroll. Parents must be Georgia residents for at least a year unless they were on active duty military.

The first application window opens on March 1. Additional application windows open in June, September and December.

Here's a full list of schools eligible for the program.