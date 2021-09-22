Georgia school district cracks down on 'devious licks' challenge

The destructive TikTok craze, Devious Licks, has made its way to schools across the country, and Floyd County schools are no exception.

"We've experienced some damage in our schools," said Rick Flanigen, Chief Safety and Security Officer for Floyd County Schools.

The challenge has kids posting videos of themselves taking or breaking things at school. In a letter to parents, Floyd County Schools officials said the damage they've seen ranges from "stealing teachers' personal belongings to tearing urinals off of walls".

"It disrupts the learning environment and takes away needed resources for our schools," said Flanigen.

School officials are trying to enlist the help of students about who is doing the damage by offering a $100 reward that will lead to a prosecution.

"We appreciate students reaching out and telling us whose done this and what better way to do this than the prospect of the 100 cash reward," said Flanigen.

Teens who take part in this TikTok trend can get into big trouble. School officials say anyone caught participating, recording, or posting videos could get up to five days suspension and could face criminal charges.

"We're cautiously optimistic and we hope parents take time to talk to their children and appreciate the gravity of the situation," said Flanigen.

School officials said they're cautiously optimistic their hard approach will work. They said since they sent that letter to parents five days ago, there have been no new cases of vandalism.

