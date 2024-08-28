Multiple DeKalb County students taken to hospital after bus crash

This morning, a DeKalb County school bus was involved in a crash that resulted in several students being transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. as the bus was en route to Salem Middle School. The exact cause of the accident, which involved another vehicle, is still under investigation.

The bus, which had approximately 25 students on board, ended up in a ditch. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries reported, according to school officials. Several concerned parents arrived at the scene to ensure their children's safety and transport them to the hospital if necessary.

Authorities, including DeKalb County Police, have been on the scene, working to remove the bus from the ditch and clear the road. River Road, which was temporarily blocked off, is expected to reopen shortly as the wreckage is cleared.

The district confirmed that the bus driver, a long-time employee, was not seriously injured. The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.