Scheduled maintenance set for West Point Dam's spillway gates this fall

article

The Brief Scheduled maintenance on West Point Dam's concrete pier between spillway gates 5 and 6 will begin this fall, with normal operations continuing through July. Lake levels will be gradually lowered from 635 feet to 625 feet mean sea level by Oct. 1, with a target of 630 feet by Labor Day to support flood risk management, hydropower, and recreation. Spillway gate maintenance is planned from Oct. 1, 2025, to Jan. 15, 2026, with lake levels returning to normal post-repair.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Mobile District will begin scheduled maintenance this fall on the concrete pier between spillway gates 5 and 6 at West Point Dam, the agency announced Wednesday.

What's next:

To minimize disruption to recreation on the Chattahoochee River reservoir, normal dam operations will continue through July. Beginning in August, officials will gradually lower the lake from an elevation of 635 feet to 625 feet mean sea level by Oct. 1 to prepare for repairs.

The drawdown will be managed at a steady rate, dependent on weather conditions. Officials aim to reach 630 feet by Labor Day to support flood risk management, hydropower, and recreation.

Timeline:

Spillway gate maintenance is scheduled from Oct. 1 through Jan. 15, 2026. Lake levels will return to normal once work is complete and conditions allow.

What you can do:

For more information, the public can contact the West Point Project Manager’s Office at (706) 645-2937.

Big picture view:

The Mobile District oversees operations across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and northern Florida, as well as military construction throughout Central and South America. Its teams are nationally recognized for delivering civil works and military programs for the Corps of Engineers.