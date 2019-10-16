Scarecrows invade Woodstock for annual fundraiser

“Scarecrow Invasion” sounds like the title of a new horror movie, right? But don’t worry – it’s nothing to scream about. In fact, it’s bringing plenty of smiles to people who happen to take a walk along Main Street in Woodstock.

Right now, the WDSTK Scarecrow Invasion has taken over Downtown Woodstock, lining Main Street with a record number of scarecrow displays – more than 180 total! The annual event is hosted by the Woodstock Visitors Center, which started taking entries back in September from businesses and non-profit organizations pledging to build fun, creative scarecrow displays to showcase through the end of October. And here’s the really fun part – for just $1, the public can vote on its favorite scarecrow. The winner gets a trophy and bragging rights – but the real winner is INSeason, which is the IN WDSTK design committee and will use the money raised for downtown beautification projects.

Voting will take place at the Woodstock Visitors Center, located at 8588 Main Street, through October 31st. The Visitors Center has also produced a “scavenger hunt” to go along with the Scarecrow Invasion.

When we heard about the Scarecrow Invasion happening in one of our favorite North Georgia cities, we couldn’t wait to get up there and check it out. Click the video player to get a look at some of the creations taking over Main Street!



