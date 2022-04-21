Scammers hijack South Fulton Municipal Court phone lines, redirect calls

Scammers are taking advantage of people trying to pay fines in South Fulton.

They've spoofed the phone number so when someone calls, they are directed to a scammer and not a city employee.

The scammers targeted the municipal court lines. That number is 470-809-7400. City officials have not said how long they believe the scam has been going on, but said when someone calls they would get a prompt offering a $100 retail voucher before getting the live person asking for a credit card number to pay the fine.

"It appears our main number has been compromised. Our court never offers vouchers or gift cards to callers," said Municipal Court Administrator Dionne Dixon. "For the next few days, please do not attempt to pay a fine using that number. We are working to determine how scammers connected to our phone system and to restore normal service as soon as possible."

Anyone who needs to pay fines can do so by calling Judicial Innovations at (833) 733-7729 by going to paysouthfultonticket.com.

No word on when the issue will be resolved.