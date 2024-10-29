Georgia woman falls victims to scammers using Cash App scheme, police say

article

Police in Georgia are warning residents to watch out for scammers who are targeting victims through Cas App.

Officers with the Tybee Island Police Department say they are investigating a scam that stole thousands of dollars after one Georgia woman fell into a trap.

According to officials, the woman said she was trying to send a family member money through the app when she was met with an error message.

She contacted what she thought was Cash App and received a call back from someone claiming to be from tech support.

Police say the scammers convinced the victim to install an app on her phone that gave a user labeled "HelpDesk" remote access to her device.

Once inside, the so-called "HelpDesk" took nearly $3,000 from her account.

The case remains under investigation.