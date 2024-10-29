Expand / Collapse search

Georgia woman falls victims to scammers using Cash App scheme, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 29, 2024 5:52am EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Cash App logo displayed on a laptop screen and Cash App icon displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on January 2, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. - Police in Georgia are warning residents to watch out for scammers who are targeting victims through Cas App.

Officers with the Tybee Island Police Department say they are investigating a scam that stole thousands of dollars after one Georgia woman fell into a trap.

According to officials, the woman said she was trying to send a family member money through the app when she was met with an error message.

She contacted what she thought was Cash App and received a call back from someone claiming to be from tech support.

Police say the scammers convinced the victim to install an app on her phone that gave a user labeled "HelpDesk" remote access to her device.

Once inside, the so-called "HelpDesk" took nearly $3,000 from her account.

The case remains under investigation.