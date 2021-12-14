Savoy Automobile Museum 'drives' new tourism in Cartersville

Cartersville is already home to some world-class institutions including the Tellus Science Museum and the Booth Western Art Museum, both of which attract global audiences and feature one-of-a-kind collections inside. Now, there’s another one to add to the list — and for those who love automobiles, it’s a can’t-miss North Georgia attraction.

This morning, Good Day Atlanta got its first look inside the Savoy Automobile Museum, which just opened last week in Cartersville right off of Interstate 75. Operated by the nonprofit Georgia Museums, Inc. — which also operates the Bartow History Museum along with the Booth and Tellus — the new museum sits on more than 30 acres and features a lineup of exhibits dedicated to the fascinating history of the automobile and its place in cultures around the world.

There are four galleries inside the museum; three are rotating galleries, which means exhibits will be regularly changed out, and one will display the museum’s permanent collection of gifted automobiles.

Current exhibits include "The Great American Classics" in Gallery A, "Woodies" (dedicated to classic station wagon woodies) in Gallery B, and "Orphans" (showcasing rare vehicles from "lost" car manufacturers) in Gallery C. Visitors can also check out "American Racing," which presents donated and loaned race cars.

The Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville, and current hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. General admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 12. For more information on visiting the museum, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning exploring this exciting new attraction!

