Mattie's Call issued for missing Union City man with dementia

Police in Union City are searching for a 55-year-old man who went missing without his necessary medications.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 55-year-old Santo Didonna.

Officials say Didonna was last seen Thursday around 12:30 p.m. leaving the Well Springs Adult Care Home on the 6500 block of Roosevelt Highway.

According to investigators, Didonna has not taken his medication and suffers from late-stage dementia. He is known to have a fascination with medical facilities.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He is bald and has a series of star-shaped tattoos on his left forearm.

Didonna is believed to be wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

If you have seen or know the location of the missing man, call 911 or the Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.