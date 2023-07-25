Wanted man wearing body armor shot by officers during attempted arrest

article

A man was rushed to an area hospital after a being shot as officer attempted to take him into custody in Sandy Springs on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex along Sante Fe Parkway, near the 7600 block of Roswell Road.

Sandy Springs Police were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on the man at the Sandy Springs apartment when investigators say he pulled out a gun.

Police say shots were fired and the suspect was struck. It was not immediately clear if the man fired any shots.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene as Sandy Springs police filled the area.

The body armor the man was wearing stopped at least one bullet. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The name of the man or the charges for which he was wanted, have not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate. This is the 55th such incident the state agency has been asked to handle.

