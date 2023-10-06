'Critically missing' 10-year-old girl in Atlanta found safe

article

UPDATE: Atlanta Police say she has been found.

Authorities are searching for a missing 10-year-old last seen at a gas station along Martin Luther King Junior Drive SW near Adamsville Drive.

Saniyah Wright is described by police as being 4-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 85 pounds, and has long black box braids. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white polka dots, black pants, multicolored Crocs, and carrying a red bag and a multicolored robe, police say.

Police say she was reported missing around 5:30 p.m.

The Atlanta Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is investigating this as a "critically missing" person.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, APD at 404-546-4260 or Crime Stoppers at 404- 577-TIPS (8477).

