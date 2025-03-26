Sandy Springs police seize lethal amount of fentanyl in drug bust

article

A major drug bust in Sandy Springs has led to the seizure of more than 60 pounds of suspected fentanyl—an amount police say is potent enough to kill millions.

What we know:

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, most of the fentanyl was in pill form, while some was in powdered form. Officers also seized two pounds of cocaine, one pound of methamphetamine, and two firearms during the operation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the location of the bust or whether any arrests were made. The investigation remains ongoing.