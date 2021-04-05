Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Sandy Springs police officer struck by DUI suspect during traffic stop

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Sandy Springs
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Sandy Springs Police Department)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Sandy Springs police officer is in the hospital after a suspected drunk driver hit his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Officials say the crash happened on Georgia-400 South near Windsor Parkway around 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the officer was inside his patrol vehicle fully visible on the right shoulder with his emergency lights on when 24-year-old Khiry Smith ran into him.

Medics rushed the officer to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Smith has been charged with DUI, violation of the Georgia Move Over law, open container, and reckless driving.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

"This is yet another reminder of the seriousness and dangers of drunk driving and its implications. If you plan on drinking and need to get somewhere, please use services such as Uber, Lyft or call a friend," the Sandy Springs Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Doing these simple things can save a life, including your own."

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.