Sandy Springs police officer struck by DUI suspect during traffic stop

article

A Sandy Springs police officer is in the hospital after a suspected drunk driver hit his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Officials say the crash happened on Georgia-400 South near Windsor Parkway around 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the officer was inside his patrol vehicle fully visible on the right shoulder with his emergency lights on when 24-year-old Khiry Smith ran into him.

Medics rushed the officer to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Smith has been charged with DUI, violation of the Georgia Move Over law, open container, and reckless driving.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

"This is yet another reminder of the seriousness and dangers of drunk driving and its implications. If you plan on drinking and need to get somewhere, please use services such as Uber, Lyft or call a friend," the Sandy Springs Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Doing these simple things can save a life, including your own."

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.