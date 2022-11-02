Sandy Springs police, auto shops partner to reduce catalytic converter thefts

Police have partnered with three local businesses in a new effort to try to cut down on catalytic converter thefts in Sandy Springs.

Criminals steal the expensive auto parts because they contain precious metals, like platinum, which can be sold for scrap.

Sandy Springs Police Department Sgt. Matthew McGinnis said they have had 54 confirmed catalytic converter thefts just this year.

"People lose thousands of dollars when their catalytic converter gets stolen off their car because the cost to repair it is anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000," explained Sgt. McGinnis. "So, we're trying to combat that and deter the theft on the front end."

Sandy Springs residents can make an appointment to take their vehicles to True Automotive or Pep Boys on Roswell Road and the shops will engrave their catalytic converters with the last five digits of their VIN, or Vehicle Identification Number, as well as the initials "SSPD."

Sandy Springs police have partnered with three local businesses to help combat theft of catalytic converters. (FOX 5)

Advanced Auto Parts donated bright orange, flameproof paint technicians used to highlight the inscriptions.

"It all got started when we were sitting around saying, 'what can we do to combat this problem?' It was an idea that we came up with, we shared it with these businesses and they jumped on board and we're grateful to these companies," Sgt. McGinnis explained.

Police hope the engraving will be enough to stop thieves from stealing the catalytic converters in the first place, but if they decide to take them anyway, the information on the parts can help investigators track down the people responsible.

The police department and businesses just launched the effort Nov. 1, but they have already gotten positive feedback.

"I have a couple of customers that were really happy that we're doing this free of charge," said Isaac Robles, service manager for True Automotive. "It's actually great. I mean, while the car's here we can also do like a safety inspection, check their vehicle. We don't mind actually doing that for the customer just as a compliment to the customer. So, we're here to do business. We're here to help our community."