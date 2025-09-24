Sandy Springs officer injured in crash: Second arrest made

article

The Brief Police said investigators on Tuesday arrested David Anthony Hightower, charging him with racing, reckless driving and serious injury by motor vehicle. Riad Ahmen was arrested after being taken to the hospital following the crash. The collision happened just before 10:25 p.m. Saturday on State Route 400 northbound, just north of Hammond Drive.



A second person has been arrested in connection with a weekend crash that left a Sandy Springs police officer seriously injured, officials said.

What we know:

Police said investigators on Tuesday arrested David Anthony Hightower, charging him with racing, reckless driving and serious injury by motor vehicle. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Hightower is the second person charged in the case. Riad Ahmen was arrested after following the crash.

The backstory:

The collision happened just before 10:25 p.m. Saturday on State Route 400 northbound, just north of Hammond Drive. Police said the officer had been investigating a single-vehicle crash when Ahmen, riding a motorcycle, lost control at an estimated 100 mph.

The motorcycle struck both the officer and the car from the earlier crash.

Both the officer and Ahmen were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A motorcycle hit a Sandy Springs police car on Saturday. (Sandy Springs Police Department)

Ahmen faces multiple charges, including DUI, reckless driving, serious injury by motor vehicle, violation of the move over law, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to maintain lane, suspended registration, instruction permit violation (motorcycle), and open container violation.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Ahmen had not been booked into the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how Hightower was connected to the incident beyond the charges filed. The investigation is ongoing.