Officer injured in motorcycle crash, driver charged with DUI

A Sandy Springs police officer was injured Saturday night when a man allegedly driving drunk lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the officer, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 10:25 p.m. on State Route 400 northbound, just north of Hammond Drive.

Police said the officer was at the scene investigating a single-vehicle crash when a motorcycle driver, identified as Riad Ahmen, lost control and was thrown from the bike. The motorcycle then struck the officer and the car involved in the earlier crash.

Both the officer and Ahmen were injured and taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The officer’s name has not been released.

What's next:

Ahmen faces multiple charges, including DUI, reckless driving, serious injury by motor vehicle, violation of the move over law, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to maintain lane, suspended registration, instruction permit violation (motorcycle), and open container violation.

The Sandy Springs Police Department’s traffic unit is investigating.