Sandy Springs establishes its own 'Restaurant Row'

You know it as Roswell Road. But discerning diners in Sandy Springs will now know it by a different name: Restaurant Row.

Hot off the presses (and the grills!), Visit Sandy Springs has dubbed the 10-mile stretch of Roswell Road that runs through Sandy Springs as Restaurant Row, highlighting the strip’s incredibly diverse food offerings.

The city’s tourism leaders say their goal is to make sure people realize just how many great restaurants are located along Roswell Road — and to that point, they say if you went out to eat at a different restaurant along the stretch of road every Friday and Saturday night, it would take you nearly two years to try them all!

There are so many top eateries along Restaurant Row that we couldn’t possibly name them all here, but a few examples are Under the Cork Tree, Social Bites Food Hub, and Kaiser's Chophouse. Seriously, the list goes on and on…so, it’s best to click here and browse for yourself.

Of course, we’ve already visited many of the restaurants located along Roswell Road in Sandy Springs over the years — but the big new designation seemed like a great time to pay the strip another visit. Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning exploring this metro Atlanta culinary treasure!