Some residents lose everything in Sandy Springs apartment fire

Upwards of 15 people are without a home after an overnight fire at a Sandy Springs apartment complex.

It happened at the Rosemont Dunwoody Apartments around 4:17 a.m. on Sunday.

The Sandy Springs Fire Department says four units are a total loss. Four more have some damage.

Rosemont Dunwoody Apartments fire on Jan. 7, 2024.

"I saw the flames come up. I thought the lights was twinking, then I see the flames go ‘Whoop whoop’ – that's a fire," neighbor Jeffrey Duncan said.

Everyone inside made it out alive, but representatives with the apartment complex say a woman did have to jump to safety from the second floor.

"They were distraught, you know, because they were like, ‘What the – ?’ I told them you need some coffee, you need something. I can put on two pots of coffee, you know? It was cold out this morning," Duncan explained.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

FOX 5 was told the Red Cross is assisting the 10 to 15 residents who lived in the units. Many of those people have lost everything.

"They all lost their stuff, man. That's sad, man," Duncan said.

"Luckily, everybody got out. That's the thing about that, everybody got out. This stuff is possessions. You can replace that," he added.