Saint Louis routs Georgia 102-77 in March Madness

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The Brief Saint Louis beats Georgia 102-77 in NCAA Tournament opener Dion Brown scores 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting Bulldogs held to 35% shooting in blowout loss



Saint Louis dominated Georgia from start to finish in a 102-77 win Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, according to The Associated Press.

What we know:

Dion Brown led the Billikens with 18 points, shooting 9-of-10 from the field — all on layups and dunks — as Saint Louis overwhelmed Georgia in the paint. Amari McCottry added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Robbie Avila finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Saint Louis (29-5), a No. 9 seed, set a school record for wins in a season and advanced to face top-seeded Michigan in the next round.

Georgia (22-10), the No. 8 seed, was led by Jeremiah Wilkinson’s 30 points but struggled to keep up offensively and defensively. The Bulldogs shot just 35% from the field in their most lopsided loss of the season.

The Billikens shot 58% from the field and controlled the game inside, scoring 66 points in the paint. A decisive 23-0 run spanning late in the first half pushed the lead to 67-32 and effectively put the game out of reach.

What's next:

Saint Louis will now try to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history when it faces Michigan on Saturday.