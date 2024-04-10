Ryan Seacrest surprises patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

TV host and Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest brought some smiles to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Egleston Hospital when he surprised patients with a visit.

The hospital says Seacrest took pictures with patients, answered questions, and played games over the weekend.

The "American Idol" host is no stranger to Children's Healthcare. His foundation established its first broadcast media center at the hospital.

Since 2010, the center has given patients the chance to explore the world of radio, television, and new media, as well as providing patients a place to meet celebrities.

"It's always a pleasure to visit my hometown and return to where the magic at Seacrest Studios all began 14 years ago," Seacrest said in a statement. "I’m so proud to see the smiles on the kids’ faces as a result of all of the great work that the staff and interns are doing. Coming back to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta always makes me feel like I’m back at home and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the future."

You can see photos from the visit below.