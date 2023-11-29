Radio personality Ryan Cameron named voice of Atlanta airport

article

A renowned voice of Atlanta will now be heard by millions of travelers every day at the world's busiest airport.

Atlanta's own Ryan Cameron is now the voice of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The automated message system featuring Cameron went live on Thanksgiving Eve.

The Atlanta airport called Cameron's involvement "the beginning of a new era."

"We strive to create a sense of place for people traveling to and through ATL, and there is no better manifestation than by partnering with an Atlanta radio legend like Ryan Cameron," said ATL Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy General Manager Jai Ferrell. "His charisma, talent and professionalism make him a wonderful ambassador to the public as the voice of Hartsfield-Jackson."

Cameron's voice will now guide passengers through all overhead announcements.

The radio personality shared his excitement on X, saying, "I love my city."

"Someone commented ‘When I hear you, I'll know I am home!!’ I received that!" Cameron wrote.