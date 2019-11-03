Expand / Collapse search

Runners 'Race Against Time' to celebrate end of daylight saving

Published 
Buford
FOX 5 Atlanta

BUFORD, Ga. - The end of daylight saving time gives most people an extra hour of sleep, but that didn't stop some Georgians from getting out in the streets early Sunday morning.

Race Against Time 5K

It's one of the only races where you finish before you even get started.

Runners braved the cold to take part in a "Race Against Time" 5K at the Mall of Georgia in Buford.

Walkers were out celebrating that extra hour of sleep.

Organizers say that despite the weather and the time change, people still came out to participate.

"We started at 1:50 this morning and the clock went back at 2, so thereby went to 1, so the runners were able to finish before they even started," organizer Rob Goldsmith said.

Organizers say the event benefits Blaze Sports America.