Runners 'Race Against Time' to celebrate end of daylight saving

The end of daylight saving time gives most people an extra hour of sleep, but that didn't stop some Georgians from getting out in the streets early Sunday morning.

Runners braved the cold to take part in a "Race Against Time" 5K at the Mall of Georgia in Buford.

Walkers were out celebrating that extra hour of sleep.

Organizers say that despite the weather and the time change, people still came out to participate.

"We started at 1:50 this morning and the clock went back at 2, so thereby went to 1, so the runners were able to finish before they even started," organizer Rob Goldsmith said.

Organizers say the event benefits Blaze Sports America.