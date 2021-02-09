Round of rain on Thursday, cold snap possible next week

Don't get caught up in weather scenarios for next week, long-range forecasts in the winter will change often.

Remember a week ago? North Georgia was supposed to be in the deep freeze this week.

Short term, north Georgia will have a hint of spring with temperatures well above the averages and then several rounds of showers and possible thunderstorms on Thursday.

Some heavy rainfall is possible north of Atlanta, but the front is not expected to produce severe weather.

Arctic air remains well to our north into next week, with a likely cool snap.

