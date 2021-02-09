Round of rain on Thursday, cold snap possible next week
ATLANTA - Don't get caught up in weather scenarios for next week, long-range forecasts in the winter will change often.
Feb. 9, 2021 (FOX 5 Storm Team)
Remember a week ago? North Georgia was supposed to be in the deep freeze this week.
Feb. 9, 2021 (FOX 5 Storm Team)
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Short term, north Georgia will have a hint of spring with temperatures well above the averages and then several rounds of showers and possible thunderstorms on Thursday.
Advertisement
Feb. 9, 2021 (FOX 5 Storm Team)
Feb. 9, 2021 (FOX 5 Storm Team)
Feb. 9, 2021 (FOX 5 Storm Team)
Some heavy rainfall is possible north of Atlanta, but the front is not expected to produce severe weather.
Feb. 9, 2021 (FOX 5 Storm Team)
Arctic air remains well to our north into next week, with a likely cool snap.
Feb. 9, 2021 (FOX 5 Storm Team)
Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.